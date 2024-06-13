Sidharth Malhotra wishes his 'Yodha' co-star Disha Patani on birthday, don't miss out her BFF Mouni Roy's post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Actor Sidharth Malhotra wished his 'Yodha' co-star Disha Patani on her 31st birthday with a special post.

Sidharth dropped a throwback picture from 'Yodha' promotions featuring himself and birthday girl.

He penned a message, which read, "Happy Birthday, @dishapatani. Have a kick-ass year ahead! Big love and hug."

It's Disha's birthday, how her best friend Mouni Roy can forget to post something special for her.

Mouni dropped a video featuring cute moments of her and Disha on her Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8JACobKo-a/?

The clip also showcased a glimpse of Disha's midnight birthday celebration.

Along with the video, Mouni penned a long message, which read, "Happiest birthday to my happy simple straight forward most beautiful princepesa. Life was very good even before we became friends but its way better with you in it. This past year with you has been so adventurous and full of laughter and travels. Can't wait to create more fun memories. I pray to god he always blesses with the very best. May you meet your perfect stranger soon. Always be the ninja warrior that you are. Here's to the sister who brings sunshine in my life. More when we speak. Ily."

Friends who slay together, stay together - that's what Disha Patani and Mouni Roy always depict with their bond.

Making birthday more special for Disha's fans, the makers of ''Kalki 2898 AD' unveiled first look poster of her character Roxie.

She looked ethereal in a saree as she stood gracefully beside a tree. She can be seen elevating her ethnic look with a red bindi and stunning jewellery.

Disha looked bold and powerful as she stood leaning on a door. She can be seen all-black leather outfit.

Taking to Instagram, the film's production handle Vyjayanthi Movies wished the actor on her birthday.

They captioned the post, which read, "Wishing our Roxie, @dishapatani a very Happy Birthday.

#Kalki2898AD."

Makers on Monday evening released the intriguing trailer.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor