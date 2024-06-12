Sidharth Malhotra gives major fitness goals, flaunts workout session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Actor Sidharth Malhotra is quite a fitness freak and his latest social media post a photo of himself from his workout session, has reinforced this.

On Wednesday, Sidharth dropped a photo of himself from his workout session on his Instagram handle.

Clad in a blue coloured vest that he teamed up with black shorts.

With an intense expression on his face, he can be seen doing a yoga pose while flexing his biceps.

Sharing the picture, "Hazy, but never lazy. #SidFit #Prep #reflections."

With this image, Sidharth left his fans drooling, they chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Sid always fit."

Another user commented, "Morning view like this @sidmalhotra Yeh Dil maange more sir."

"You are the reason the summer is not going," another comment read.

Recently, the actor gave fans a peek into his workout regimen.

In the picture, the 'Yodha' actor showed off his toned physique wearing a black vest, matching shorts, and shoes.

Sharing a picture of himself doing pushes for an intense leg day, he wrote, "Push your limits! #SidFit #GameFace."

Earlier this month, he treated fans with photo from his travel diary and asked if his selfie game was on point or not.

Sidharth took to his Instagram and shared a selfie from the golden hour moment.

Clad in a white shirt, Sidharth looked away from the camera and flaunted his photography skills by capturing the sky golden hour in his selfie."Selfie game on point?," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' on Prime Video alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor