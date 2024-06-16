On Father's Day, Shraddha Kapoor drops some fun videos of daddy Shakti Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor's latest post on Instagram is about her father Shakti Kapoor.

Marking the Father's Day celebrations, Shraddha dropped a cool video showcasing the goofy and fun side of Shakti Kapoor.

"Father's Day pe gift deni chahiye ya leni chahiye ??? @shaktikapoor," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8RmKvbIhj5/?hl=en

The adorable moments of the father-daughter Jodi garnered loads of love from the netizens.

" How sweet," a social media user commented.

" adorable," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is coming back with 'Stree 2', which also stars RajKummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana.

The film directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel will hit theatres on Independence Day this year on August 15.The horror-comedy will face a big clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' at the box office.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie to date has been repeatedly used in memes.

The film's music also gained significant attention, especially with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor