On his first post-Oscars appearance, Ram Charan receives rousing reception at IGI

New Delhi, March 17 'RRR' star Ram Charan arrived to a tumultuous at the VIP area of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday morning.

With him was his wife Upasana Kamineni. They were together present to celebrate the moment when the M.M. Keeravani-composed 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on March 13.

