On Ram Navami, Broadway-scale show 'Jai Shri Ram Ramayan' lands in US

Mumbai, April 17 'Jai Shri Ram Ramayan', India's only Broadway-scale depiction of the Ramayana, is being staged across several cities in the United States.

The show has been written and directed by the father-son duo of Puneet and Siddhant Issar, who also play the roles of Ravan and Ram, respectively, in the show. Others cast in lead roles include Vindu Dara Singh, Payal Goga Kapoor, Shilpa Raizada and Rajeev Surti.

Talking about the show, Siddhant Issar said, "It is a blessing. I feel I have been chosen by Lord Vishnu himself for this. We have staged 30-odd shows of 'Jai Shri Ram Ramayan' for audiences ranging from 15,000 to 30,000 across several arenas and stadiums around India. But being chosen to represent Indian culture to the world is something else. It is a privilege."

He added that it was a huge responsibility for him to represent India by playing Lord Ram in America. "I represent our culture and tradition," Siddhant Issar added. "I am going to give my 200 per cent. And leave the rest to Lord Ram."

A video presenting highlights of the show has also been shared by the makers. It can be located on https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=UmxfmsBb_67Zt3AY&v=IXtHUQDQYKk&feature=youtu.be.

When asked about the US tour, Puneet Issar said, "Ram Leela is a part of Indian culture. But 'Jai Shri Ram Ramayan' is not a Ram Leela. Neither is it some small-scale artsy play based on the Ramayana. In simple words, it is 'American Broadway meets Indian Epic'."

He added: "An epic of the magnitude of Ramayan deserves a scale on stage and theatre as big as the film 'Baahubali' had on screen. 'Jai Shri Ram Ramayan' is the 'Baahubali' of Indian theatre."

Drawing a parallel from the epic, Puneet Issar said: "After the US, UK, Canada, Australia, the Far East and the Middle East will follow. It will be like Lord Ram's 'Ashwamedh Yagya'. We will take Indian culture, values, beliefs and tradition all around the world."

The show is produced by Puneet and Siddhant Issar along with Ram Kumar Pal.

--IANS

aa/srb

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor