On World Music Day, Ayushmann chooses to tease people with his next song

Mumbai, June 21 Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana on the occasion of World Music Day, which intends to foster musical diversity, on Friday, decided to tease his fans with his new track “Reh Ja”.

Also known as the ‘Fete de la Musique’, World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. It helps to connect musicians and music lovers across the globe to share their experiences of music. It also helps in appreciating the diversity of musical traditions from across the globe.

With “Reh Ja”, Ayushmann will also turn into a solo composer and songwriter for this track.

“If you split my heart into two, I guess music will take up one half as it is truly my reason to live and to create. It touches upon every relationship that I share with my family, friends, my passion, my work, my existence,” said Ayushmann, whose track “Pani Da” featured in his debut film “Vicky Donor” in 2012.

“So, on World Music Day, I decided to tease people who love my music with my next song, which is a collaboration with Warner Music India, called Reh Ja.”

“Reh Ja” will be the second collaboration between Warner Music India and Ayushmann. Their last song “Akh Da Taara”.

The actor said: “I’m taking on the role of a solo composer and songwriter after a long time and I hope it speaks to all those who have ever been loved or want to love with all their heart. It has a sense of nostalgia and yearning.”

“After ‘Akh Da Taara’, this is going to be my next song with Warner Music and we are supremely excited to put this one out quickly.”

Talking about his onscreen work, Ayushmann will be seen starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the upcoming crime thriller film directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is reportedly based on the Hyderabad rape case.

--IANS

dc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor