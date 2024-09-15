Onam 2024: Shilpa Shetty to Mohanlal, celebs extend heartwarming wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Several celebrities including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mohanlal, Madhuri Dixit to Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday took to their social media handles to extend heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Onam.

Taking to Instagram story, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture to mark this occasion along with a message for people celebrating the festival.

The post read, "Happy Onam. May your Onam be as vibrant and beautiful as the festival itself, filled with boundless happiness, prosperity, and cherished moments. Let this joyous season bring an abundance of blessings to you and your loved ones."

Jackie Shroff posted on his Instagram story, "May this Onam bring you the richness of a great harvest, the sweetness of togetherness, and the warmth of family. Onashamsakal."

Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Wishing you a joyous and prosperous Onam! May your life be filled with happiness and success."

Clad in white ethnic wear, Dulquer Salmaan wished everyone on Onam with a special post.

"Wishing everyone a very happy Onam !," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_7DR_qyvBK/

Kamal Haasan wished fans in his regional language.

https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1835160180360987100?

He wrote, "May the loving energy and vibrant colours of this year's Onam bring you all endless joy! Best wishes," (loosely translated.)

Mohanlal shared a picture of himself in traditional attire on his X and extended greetings on Onam.

https://x.com/Mohanlal/status/1835200821077954803?

"My heartfelt greetings to all the Malayalis," the post read.

Look at the other posts of celebs:

https://x.com/mammukka/status/1835163186535735714?

Onam is celebrated in Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar, and is a harvest celebration.

During the Onam festival, people usually wear kasavu saris and mundu (dhoti). It is a time when family members and friends come together and exchange gifts.

The celebrations span over ten days, and there are processions, rituals and performances held across Kerala.

Onam marks the Malayalam New Year and celebrates the homecoming of 'Mahabali'.

