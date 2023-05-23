"Once these films are created, they're appreciated by audience": Kangana Ranaut on 'The Kerala Story' controversy

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 23 : Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday visited Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir in Uttarakhand's Haridwar to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Kangana was seen offering her prayers and indulging in rituals at the Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir.

During her visit, she reacted to the ongoing 'The Kerala Story' controversy.

She said, "The films which people like to watch and appreciate, only benefit the film industry. People always have complaints with the Bollywood film industry, as the kind of films they want to watch, such films are not made and once these films are created, they are appreciated by a mass audience."

When asked about the ban on films, the actor said, "When a film is approved by the censor board, which is a government body, then it should not be opposed."

'The Kerala Story' has been facing criticism by political parties due to its storyline.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The controversy surrounding the film started when its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. This statement triggered a heated political debate and many leaders questioned the veracity of the claim.

Earlier, the Supreme Court stayed the ban imposed by the West Bengal government on the film 'The Kerala Story' on May 18.

"Prohibition by West Bengal is not tenable. The order of the additional secretary of West Bengal shall remain stayed," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

The apex court also directed the makers of The Kerala Story to give a proper disclaimer regarding the unsubstantiated figure '32,000' mentioned in the film.

Senior Adv Harish Salve, appearing for film producers, says that disclaimer -"there is no authentic data to back up the suggestion that the figure of conversions is 32,000 or any other established figure" and "the film represents the fictionalised version" of the issue- shall be added.

Talking about her work front, 'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo directorial film.

The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Kangana will be seen headlining 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty.

