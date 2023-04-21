One by one they all leave us,’ writes Amitabh Bachchan on Pamela Chopra's demise

Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra left for her heavenly abode on April 20. She passed away at the age of 74. Starting from Shah Rukh Khan to the entire Bachchan family, stars arrived at Aditya Chopra’s residence to pay their tribute and offer condolences.

Writing on the demise of Pamela Chopra, the actor then added, "In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill ! So much to have spent with her and the film making and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get togethers .. all gone in a breath .. And one by one they all leave us ..all left with the pleasant times spent ..And after this ordeal of the first day .. a quick visit to Yash ji’s home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past ..life is so unpredictable and tough.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen arriving at the Chopra residence with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. Aditya's wife, actor Rani Mukerji was seen with Amitabh at the house's door as she saw him off to his car. Amitabh has worked in multiple YRF movies, especially in Kabhie Kabhie, which was written by Pamela herself.Pamela Chopra breathed her last at Lilavati Hospital where she was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She is survived by her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra.