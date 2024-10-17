One Direction Liam Payne Passes Away: Last Video Before Singer's Tragic Death Goes Viral (Watch)

Popular pop band One Direction's former member Liam Payne died after a tragic fall from the third floor of a hotel, as reported by local media. The announcement was made on Wednesday, October 16. The whole music world is in shock after hearing this news. Seeing One Direction band as one for the last time remains a dream for their fans. Meanwhile before this tragic incident singer Liam was active on snapchat, he posted videos of him enjoying his day made fans emotional.

A social media selfie video shows 31-year-old former One Direction singer Liam Payne in Sarmiento, Buenos Aires province, Argentina. Shared on Liam's verified Snapchat account, this video is believed to be one of his last. In the video, Liam sits at a dining table, discussing how he and his friends had overslept. "Such a lovely day here in Argentina. This is the breakfast table, just enjoying coffee and breakfast even though it's 1 PM," he says. An off-screen friend mentions they sleep in until noon, to which Liam smiles and shakes his head before the video cuts off.

Liam Payne Died at the age of 31 and tmz posted these crime scene photos just minutes after he passed pic.twitter.com/kxj6mFzC7R — Streaming Clips (@streamingclisp) October 16, 2024

Liam Payne Suicide 💔 One Direction’s Liam Payne has reportedly died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina. Rest in peace Liam 📷 If Liam Payne killed himself, why would he jump from the third floor instead of the rooftop? pic.twitter.com/VTHsxr9EDX — Liam Payne Fan (@LiamPayneFanssw) October 17, 2024

Tragically, Liam Payne died on Wednesday at the age of 31 in Buenos Aires. Police were called to a hotel in the Palermo neighborhood about an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol." The hotel manager reported hearing a loud noise, and when officers arrived, they found a man had fallen from his room's balcony. Emergency workers confirmed the British singer's death, discovering him in the hotel's interior patio. Audio related to the case reveals that a hotel worker had requested urgent assistance for an intoxicated guest.

About One Direction

One Direction, often shortened to 1D, are an English Irish pop boy band formed in London in 2010. When they were active, the group was composed of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik (until 2015). They became one of the best-selling boy groups of all time before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.