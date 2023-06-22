"One film in which I have felt proud in every frame": Kartik Aaryan on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Kartik Aaryan who is gearing up for his upcoming musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', said that it was one movie in which he has felt proud in every stage starting from the narration of the script to the final filming.

On Wednesday the makers of the film unveiled a new track 'Sun Sajni' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The song gave a glimpse of this grand Garba celebration song. Kartik dressed in Gujarati Kedia for the first time This will be the first time where we see Kartik and Kiara performing garba and one cannot miss out on their sizzling chemistry in this garba dance number.

'Sun Sajni' is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar.

At the song launch event of 'Sun Sajni', he said, "Creative discussions and all take place because the film is extremely precious for us. I think in my entire career I haven't ever been this involved in a film as much as I have been in Satyaprem Ki Katha because I really believe in the subject and I feel proud to be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe this is one film in which I have felt proud in every frame of the film, which i don't know why but on a story level and from the beginning, the first day, when the first narration happened until now when we are on the stage i still have that proud feeling."

Kartik added, "We get attached to things and that causes agreements and disagreements, in somethings it happens a lot when you are really attached to something, you feel like this is precious and this should be presented in the best way possible. We all are attached to this film, and that is unreal. And I think you find it with a lot of difficulties what we have found with Satyaprem Ki Katha".

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

