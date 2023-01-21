One person arrested in Gujarat for threatening threatre owners over release of 'Pathaan

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police arrested a 33-year-old man who threatened theatre owners not to release the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer movie 'Pathaan'.The man has been identified as Sunny Shah alias Tauji.He recently released a video wherein he threatened theatre owners not to release 'Pathaan'.As per police officials, the statements by the accused could trigger communal clashes. According to police, Shah was previously a member of Karni Sena, a right-wing Hindu outfit. Police officials seized his mobile phone and found the clip issuing a threat to theatre owners.

Shah Rukh Khan all set to return to the big screen after 4 long years with the much-awaited Siddharth Anand directed Pathaan. The film is among the most hyped films of Bollywood and is expected to set the box office on fire upon its release on January 25. Over the last few months, the film ran into some controversy, with certain section of society making boycott and ban calls on the film. Cinema halls in Gujarat had received letters from Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal warning them to not screen Pathaan at their properties. Some of the cinema halls were also damaged amid the protests done by the outfits.The Yash Raj Films production also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead.