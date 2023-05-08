"One person has controlled entire law and order situation": Vipul Shah on 'The Kerala Story' protest in Tamil Nadu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : 'The Kerala Story', which hit the theatres on Friday, has been facing protests across the country due to its storyline.

Political party Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) in Tamil Nadu, recently staged a protest against the release of the film in Chennai.

The Naam Tamilar Party cadres headed by its orgser, actor and director Seeman started protests in the Chennai Anna Nagar Arch near Skywalk Mall in Chennai against the movie.

Talking about the incident, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah said in a press conference, "An individual person threatened the state government and stopped the film from being released in Tamil Nadu. Many people are calling us and saying that they want to see this film but they are not able to see it in Tamil Nadu because one person has controlled the entire law and order situation by threatening."

Protesters of the NTK party raised slogans and held placards demanding a ban on the film.

"I want to request the DMK and Congress government to take some strict, creditable steps against it immediately and this film and release the film there tomorrow morning," Shah added.

He further said, "Some people had petitioned to stop this film, but the Chennai High Court, Supreme Court has rejected it and the Kerala High Court has also not banned our film."

Head of the NTK party, Seeman said that if the movie is screened in cinemas despite the protests, they would break the screens and theatres.

"So after the orders of these Honorable Courts, one person threatens and the entire state machinery bows down before him. Neither the police give protection to the theatres nor the government takes any action on them, so it seems to me that "daal mein kuch kaala hai"," added Vipul Shah.

Seeman also appealed to the theatre owners not to run the film 'The Kerala Story' and urged people not to watch the movie. He claimed that if the movie is not banned, the NTK cadres would buy the tickets for the movie and start protesting inside the theatre.

"I would like to request, those who argue in favour of democracy, this film should be allowed to be released in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Ponderi without any disruption. This film is not running because of only one person. I think DMK and Congress should think about it and will their government be able to control a man and implement the Honourable High Court's order?," Shah concluded.

Meanwhile, the film has gathered a massive response from the audiences and has minted Rs 35.25 crores in its opening weekend. Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#TheKeralaStory is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE... PHENOMENAL biz on Day 2 and 3 makes it a SMASH-HIT...Withstands two mighty opponents: #Hollywood film #GotGVol3 and #IPL2023... Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16 cr.Total: Rs 35.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice Growth / Decline... Sat: [growth] 39.73% Sun: [growth]: 42.60% EXTRAORDINARY TRENDING... All eyes on its biz on Mon.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bih, Siddhi Idn and Sonia Bal in the lead roles. The controversy surrounding the film started when its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. This statement triggered a heated political debate and many leaders questioned the veracity of the claim.

