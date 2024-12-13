'One person is not responsible for this' says Nani on Allu Arjun's arrest

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13 : Actor Nani has expressed support for Allu Arjun following the latter's arrest in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4.

The incident resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to her son, prompting a police investigation. Three individuals were arrested earlier, and now the actor himself has been taken into custody.

The unexpected arrest of the 'Pushpa' star has shocked fans and celebrities alike. Following support from Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Raza Murad, the 'Hi Nanna' actor has also joined the chorus of voices arguing that holding a single person accountable for the tragedy is unjust.

Taking to his X handle, Nani criticised government authorities and the media for their apparent selective zeal in matters involving cinema personalities. He described the incident as a collective failure rather than an individual's fault.

"I wish the kind of enthusiasm government authorities and media show in anything related to people from cinema was also there for regular citizens. We would have lived in a better society. That was an unfortunate incident and it was heartbreaking. We should all learn from the disaster and be a lot more careful hereafter and introduce measures to make sure this doesn't happen again. We are all at fault here. One person is not responsible for this," Nani wrote.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who starred alongside Allu Arjun in the 'Pushpa' franchise, also expressed her disappointment over his arrest.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika wrote:

"I can't believe what I am seeing right now... The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening one. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking."

On Friday morning, Chikkadpally police in Hyderabad arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the stampede. He was taken from his residence to the Chikkadpally Police Station for questioning.

However later, the Telangana High Court on Friday granted him interim bail, hours after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a lower court.

