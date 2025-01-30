"One year of blood, sweat, and tears": Shahid Kapoor pens emotional note ahead of 'Deva' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : The much-awaited action-thriller 'Deva', starring Shahid Kapoor, is set to hit theatres on Friday.

Ahead of the film's release, Shahid shared an emotional note on social media, as he looked back at the hard work and dedication he put into the project.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Jab We Met' actor posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the making of Deva. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "One year of blood, sweat, and tears. 2024 was all DEVA!!! MERA DIL MERI JAAN. MERA KAAM MERI SHIDDAT. MERA ACTING KE LIYE PYAAR. MERI AUDIENCE KE LIYE MOHOBBAT. MERA SAALON KA EXPERIENCE MERA ANDAR KA CREATIVE BACHHA. SAB HAI IS DEVA MEIN... (My heart, my soul. My work, my dedication. My love for acting. My affection for my audience. My years of experience, my inner creative childeverything is in this DEVA). "Till today he was mine. From tomorrow he is yours."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid's upcoming film 'Deva', an action-thriller marks his return to the big screen after almost a year, following his last appearance in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which also starred actress Kriti Sanon.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, 'Deva' also stars Pooja Hegde as an investigative journalist. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on January 31.

