Onir unveils first look of his upcoming queer film 'Pine Cone'

Mumbai, May 30 Director Onir, who has a strong voice for the LGBTQ community, has unveiled the first poster for his highly anticipated film, 'Pine Cone.'

The film serves as a powerful advocate for true representation of the LGBTQ community in cinema coming from lived experiences.

'Pine Cone' is set to open South Asia's largest queer film festival, Kashish, on June 7, promising to captivate audiences with its layered love story of a gay man as he navigates through love, loss and desire.

As an out and proud gay man, Onir has dedicated his career to crafting narratives that celebrate the LGBTQ community and their journey towards love, equality and acceptance. 'Pine Cone' is yet another remarkable addition to his portfolio, exploring queer desire sans filters while challenging stereotypes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor