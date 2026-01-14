"Only A I've ever recieved": Vir Das shares hilarious take on 'Happy Patel's Adult certification by CBFC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Comedian and actor Vir Das starrer 'Happy Patel' has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Vir Das shared his hilarious take on the 'Adult' certification of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vir Das shared the certificate of the film, jokingly calling it the first "A" he "ever received" in his life.

"Not a good student, only A I've EVER received," wrote Vir Das on his Instagram handle. The certification details also revealed that the film is nearly two-hour long film, which required just five cuts before getting the approval from CBFC.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

'Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos' is a quirky, offbeat spy, which also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade, along with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan.

Vir Das will play the lead in the upcoming film 'Happy Patel', as an agent sent on a mission in India.

The trailer for this comedy film opens with Vir Das assembling a rifle but forgetting to include the trigger, highlighting one of the reasons he failed the MI7 exam seven times.

It was followed by a confidential mission assignment in Goa. Unknown to the culture and traditions of India, Vir Das faces numerous problems, ranging from being tortured by Mona Singh's character to fighting Imran Khan in a slow-motion aerial battle.

Aamir Khan is also set to play a cameo in the movie. He was seen chasing people with a car and firing a gun.

The movie is slated to release on January 16, 2026, in theatres. The film is jointly directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri.

Aamir Khan Productions has previously backed critically acclaimed films, including 'Lagaan', 'Taare Zameen Par', 'Dangal', and 'Secret Superstar'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor