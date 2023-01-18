'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3: Meryl Streep joins the star cast of Selena Gomez-starrer

Veteran actor Meryl Streep is all set to step into the world of Selena Gomez-starrer 'Only Murders in the Building', as the 'Mamma Mia!' star will soon be seen in the upcoming season of the show.

The announcement was made by the show's star Selena Gomez in a video that was uploaded on Instagram and can be seen below. It is not yet known whether Streep will appear in a guest, recurring or series regular capacity.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the comedy-drama series centres on three Upper West Side neighbours named Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), who become friends over their shared love of true crime podcasts and decide to start their own as unsolved murders occur all around them. While attempting to clear their own names, they investigated the murder of their neighbour Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) in Season 1 and the murder of the building's board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) in Season 2. Also included is Tina Fey.

Her work in movies including "Sophie's Choice," "Out of Africa," "Julie & Julia," "The Devil Wears Prada," "Mamma Mia!" and others has earned Streep three Emmys, three Oscars, and three Golden Globes. Her most notable TV appearances are in the seasons of "Angels in America" from 2003, the 1978 miniseries "Holocaust," and "Big Little Lies" (Season 2).

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will resume Season 3's action as they continue their investigation into Ben Glenroy's murder (Paul Rudd). Glenroy passed away onstage while appearing with Charles in Oliver and Season 2's finale Broadway show.

"Only Murders in the Building" was co-created by Martin and John Hoffman. Executive producers include Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal, as well as Martin, Hoffman, Short, and Gomez.

