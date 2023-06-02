"Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks": Kangana Ranaut on trend of airport looks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Actor Kangana Ranaut recently asserted that she was the one to establish the trend of airport looks back in 2018. She called herself as the "victim of capitalism" and referred to the trend as "stupid." She expressed her shame at always purchasing new clothing in an effort to avoid wearing the same items more than once. Kangana added that she was "Brainwashed by magazine editors".

In a series of Instagram stories, Kangana shared her different airport looks and wrote in the caption, "Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks."

"Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers," she wrote while adding, "Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment."

She continued to share more looks and mentioned, "While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death."

"Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it's about brands even for a genuinely stylish person. Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags...they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation."

While talking about giving more preference to Western outfits, she wrote, "If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like?"

She said farewell to the airport looks and promised to be more careful about the clothes she purchases going forward and how many people will gain from each purchase. "Bye bye airport looks we have gone past that phase. Now it's time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!" Kangana concluded.

