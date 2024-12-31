"Onto the next": Ajay Devgn bids adieu to 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Actor Ajay Devgn treated his fans to a glimpse of a 'little museum' where he shared his movie journey of the year 2024.

On Tuesday, Ajay posted pictures on Instagram featuring his movie promotions like 'Shaitaan', 'Singham Again' and 'Maidaan'.

He wrote a heartfelt note which read, "Didn't know what to do with these year-end feelings, so I built a little museum herefilled with the films I poured my soul into, the moments between them, and everything '24 brought along the way."

He also shared some pictures of food and beautiful scenes.

Netizens chimed in the comment section with love and New Year wishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen in his upcoming film 'Azaad'.

He will share the screen with his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, making their debut.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Azaad' is scheduled to be released on January 17, 2025. The film also features Ajay in a pivotal role.

Set in pre-independence India, 'Azaad' features the 'Singham' actor as a skilled horse rider who has a deep connection with his horse. In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the harsh English armies and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgn's character.

Speaking to ANI, Ajay praised Aaman's dedication to the film, saying, "I have a significant role in his film as well. The trailer has been released, and people are liking it. Fingers crossed. He is a very hardworking boy."The film is produced by industry stalwarts Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, promising to be an exciting adventure that blends fresh talent with seasoned performances.

Ajay has many projects in his kitty.

Recently, the makers of the rom-com 'De De Pyaar De' starring Ajay, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan, said it is set to hit theatres on November 14 next year.

The sequel is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, along with Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The original 'De De Pyaar De' (2019), directed by Akiv Ali, was a hit among moviegoers. It starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The romantic comedy followed the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a 50-year-old divorcee who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), a woman half his age. The film revolves around the complexities of their relationship, including societal judgment and the challenges posed by Ashish's ex-wife (played by Tabu).

Ajay also announced the release date for the highly anticipated sequel of his film 'Raid'.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, 'Raid 2' will hit the theatres on May 1, 2025.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.

In the movie, Ajay will share screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor. His film 'De De Pyaar De 2' which was slated to release on 1st May, will now be released on a new date.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the movie.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor