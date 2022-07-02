Organisers nix Day N Vegas, Travis Scott's first fest after Astroworld tragedy

Los Angeles, July 2 The organisers of Day N Vegas festival, which was scheduled to feature Travis Scott's first festival appearance since the Astroworld disaster, announced on Friday (U.S. Pacific Time) that the festival stands cancelled in light of logistics, timing and production issues, reports 'Variety'.

Produced by Goldenvoice, the festival was scheduled to take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Labour Day weekend, Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4.

The festival's Instagram notified the followers and attendees about the cancellation through a social media post. The creative posted on the festival's Instagram read, "We're sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022."

It added: "The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase. If you purchased a festival pass(es) via AXS and have questions about the refund process, please contact AXS via http://support.axs.com. For Fuse Hotel Package support, please visit http://daynvegas2022.com for more info (sic)."

No specific reason was given for the cancellation. The festival was scheduled to take place two months earlier in the year than it has in the past. A source close to the situation told ‘Variety' that venue availability had caused the date change.

Also on the bill for the festival were headliners SZA and J. Cole, as well as Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, Joji, Amine, City Girls, T-Pain, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, Tems and Syd.

'Variety' noted that Scott had previously announced that he will be performing at festivals in South America in the fall. Scott has kept a relatively low profile in the months since 10 people died when the crowd surged during his headlining set at his Astroworld festival in November.

Although he was originally scheduled to headline the Coachella festival this year, his appearance was cancelled in the wake of the tragedy, along with multiple other festival slots.

