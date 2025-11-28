Orlando Bloom celebrates Thanksgiving with his two kids

Washington DC [US], November 28 : Orlando Bloom spent Thanksgiving with his two kids The actor shares son Flynn, 14, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, and daughter Daisy Dove, 5, with his ex-fiancee, Katy Perry, according to People.

The trio marked the annual holiday by posing for a snapshot on the steps leading to a home lined with pumpkins.

Orlando marked Thanksgiving by sharing a heartfelt family moment on Instagram. In the story, Bloom uploaded a photo of himself with his two children - Flynn, 14, and Daisy Dove, 5 - posing on the steps of a pumpkin-lined home. "A lot to be grateful for," he wrote, adding a leaf emoji, a red heart and a teary-eyed smiley, according to People.

Bloom shares Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr and Daisy with his ex-fiancee Katy Perry. The same day, he also posted a beach shot of Daisy running toward the water, face turned toward the sun, followed by a picture of himself hugging his dog.

The actor is known for keeping his children's lives private; he frequently covers their faces in photos shared online, according to People.

In a November 2021 interview with People, Bloom revealed his favourite family activities: "We like to have experiences and shared experiences - anything from a pumpkin patch to a hike, to a beach, to a day at Disneyland, to a museum." He added, "My life is particularly blessed because of the people in it. I'm most grateful for that and them."

