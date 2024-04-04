Oscar Academy Hails Deepika Padukone's Electrifying 'Deewani Mastani' Performance, Ranveer Singh Reacts

Deepika Padukone is one of the prominent figures of Bollywood and she has outshined herself in Hollywood. Deepika has represented India on the world stage and yet again she made her country proud as her Deewani Mastani song got featured on The Academy's official social media account. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the film also starred Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. The latter two also make appearances in the song shared on the profile. This movie made a significant turning point in both Deepika and Ranveer Singh's life.

The Academy posted a video on Instagram and captioned it as "Deepika Padukone performing "Deewani Mastani" (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie 'Bajirao Mastani.' Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas." After seeing this video fans started showering their love in the comment section. Ranveer singh also commented as Mesmeric.

Bajirao Mastani Box Office Collection.

The movie released in 2015 showcases the biography of the warrior Peshwa Bajirao. The movie had a strong opening weekend, collecting ₹ 46.77 Cr in India and ₹ 12.8 Cr on its opening day. It remained strong on weekdays as well, earning ₹ 84.36 Cr nett in the first week at the domestic box office. Talking about overseas collections, they were also impressive, with earnings of ₹ 44 crore in the United States and Canada, ₹ 13.8 crore in the United Kingdom, ₹ 20.2 crore in the Middle, ₹ 5.7 crore in Australia, and ₹ 18.5 crore in the rest of the world, for a total of ₹ 102.2 crore. Bajirao Mastani was a major commercial success, grossing over ₹ 254 crore in India and over ₹ 102.2 crore in the overseas market for a worldwide box office gross of over ₹ 356 crore.

Deepika Padukone Presenter At 2023 Oscars.

Deepika Padukone made history at the 2023 Oscars by presenting the performance of the Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu" from the movie "R," becoming the first Indian actor to do so at the prestigious ceremony. Ranveer Deepika Padukone recently announced her pregnancy captioning Baby will arrive in September 2024.



