Oscar Award-winning CODA is remake of Salman Khan's Khamoshi?

At the ongoing 94th Academy Awards, CODA won the Oscar for Best Picture award. 'CODA' is a 2021 coming-of-age comedy-drama film, that was written and directed by Sian Heder. The movie is an English-language remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Belier, and it stars Emilia Jones as the eponymous CODA (child of deaf adults), the only hearing member of a deaf family, who struggles to balance her attempts to help her family's struggling fishing business and her life aspirations.

The film stars Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin are featured in supporting roles. However many are saying the movie is a remake of the French film La Famille Belier, while there are reports doing rounds that CODA is also the remake of the Bollywood movie Khamoshi, which was released in 1996. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar & Salman Khan in the leading roles. Moreover, Khamoshi was said to be a remake of the German film Beyond Silence.

It is said that CODA and Khamoshi follow the same storyline in which a girl, pursues music. That's when the protagonists in both films meet their partners.