Oscar-nominated docudrama 'Flee' on Afghan refugee releases on ZEE5

Mumbai, April 29 The Oscar-nominated docudrama 'Flee', which resonates with Afghan refugee crisis, is releasing on OTT platform Zee5.

Popular British-Pakistani actor and rapper Riz Ahmed has lent his voice to the English version of this 90 minute animated documentary.

The story of the docu is based on the true story of Amin Nawabi, an academic refugee in Denmark.

Recounted mostly through animation, Amin opens up about his distressing past as a child refugee from Afghanistan. It is a powerful yet heart-wrenching view of the plight of migrants during wartime.

'Flee' bagged three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Feature, Best Animated Feature Film, and the Best International Feature Film categories.

Talking about the film, Jonas Poher Rasmussen said, "Flee is a universal story. It is, of course, about the physical fight going from Afghanistan to Denmark, but it's even more so about a person looking for a place in the world where he can be who he is, with everything that entails. Being a refugee is not an identity, it is something that happens to a person but does not define them.

The film releases on Zee5 as part of Zee Special Projects.

The director hopes the OTT release will ensure a wider reach the audience as he mentioned, "Flee is ultimately about the true meaning of home, something everyone can relate to. Now, as the film will be being available on ZEE5, it will be able to reach a larger set of audiences.

"Bringing a story like 'Flee' on ZEE5, Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects, ZEE5, said, "I am driven by the most untold and freshest stories with perspectives we haven't seen before. 'Flee' is one such film. The film gives voice to the millions who suffer because of political chaos."

"The central character unveils the feeling of otherness, void, and trauma that migrants go through. I feel it is a creatively bold and gripping story about humankind. As a part of Zee Special Projects, we are delighted to share this story across a larger audience," she further added.

