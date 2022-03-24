Oscars 2022: Jason Momoa, Serena, Venus Williams join presenter lineup

Jason Momoa, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams are among the latest stars added to the presenter lineup for the 2022 Oscars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final slate of presenters for the upcoming ceremony also includes Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott, and J.K. Simmons. Rachel Zegler will also present, following the viral controversial revelation that the star of best picture nominee 'West Side Story' had not been invited to attend the awards ceremony.

Serena and Venus Williams, along with their sister Isha Price, are executive producers of 'King Richard', nominated for best picture and centered on their story and father Richard Williams. Simmons is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in 'Being the Ricardos'.

The latest batch of presenters join previously announced presenters Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Yuh-Jung Youn, Halle Bailey, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Shawn Mendes, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, and John Travolta.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.



