Oscars 2022: Jessica Chastain bags Best Actress for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

At the ongoing 94th Academy Awards, Jessica Chastain won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.