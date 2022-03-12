Oscars 2022: Key art released featuring Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes

ABC released the key art for the 94th Academy Awards, and it features the first glimpse of this year's three Oscar hosts.

Last month, the Academy announced that Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes would be hosting the award ceremony.

In the recently-released image, Hall, Schumer and Sykes are seen sitting in a movie theatre with their hands held high. The words 'Movie lovers unite' sit above the Oscars' logo.

The key art was shared on ABC's official Twitter handle.

In addition to the Oscars' hosts, previously announced awards presenters include Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Zoe Kravitz, Lily James, Lady Gaga, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez and Chris Rock, reported Variety.

The films leading Oscar nominations are 'The Power of the Dog' and 'Dune,' with 12 and 10 nods, respectively. 'Belfast' and 'West Side Story' each received seven nominations. All four of those films are also up for best picture -- with 'CODA,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'Drive My Car,' 'King Richard,' 'Licorice Pizza' and 'Nightmare Alley' also joining the race.

The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, with an in-person ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre that will air live on ABC.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor