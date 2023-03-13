Oscars 2023: Ripped jeans, no make-up, Lady Gaga surprises all

Los Angeles, March 13 Singer-actress Lady Gaga took everyone by surprise on the stage during the ongoing 95th edition of the Academy Awards. The singer appeared in a no make-up look donning a casual avatar with ripped jeans and a black t-shirt.

She performed her song 'Hold My Hand' from the Tom Cruise-starrer cinematic extravaganza 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

The decision seemed to be a last-minute back-and-forth effort as Gaga was initially reported to be skipping the awards show due to demands on filming 'Joker: Folie a Deux'.

Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss first stated that Gaga would not be performing during a creative team press conference on March 8.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.



