Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen's Indian documentary 'All That Breathes' loses Best Documentary Award

Indian climate change documentary "All That Breathes" could not register a win at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, losing out to Daniel Roher's "Navalny". The Shaunak Sen-directorial was nominated in the segment alongside "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", "Fire of Love", and "A House Made of Splinters"."

Navalny" is a documentary film that revolves around Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning. This year holds a lot of promise, especially for India with M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose inches away from clinching victory for their song 'Naatu Naatu' in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Should they win, it'll mark the first Telugu song to bring home an Oscar.