Oscars 2024: Complete List of Winners Revealed

The awards season concludes with the 2024 Academy Awards held on March 10, showcasing a diverse range of achievements in the film industry. This year's ceremony focuses on celebrating excellence in film arts and technology, with Oppenheimer leading with 13 nominations, closely followed by Poor Things with 11 nods. Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie also garnered significant attention, with ten and eight nominations respectively, including notable nods for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. Lily Gladstone stands poised to make history as the potential first Native American woman to win Best Actress for her role in Killers.

Here is the full list of winners for the 2024 Academy Awards:



Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer (Winner)

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer (Winner)

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening — Nyad

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer (Winner)

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers (Winner)

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction (Winner)

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall (Winner)

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

﻿Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things (Winner)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things (Winner)

Society of the Snow

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer (Winner)

Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things (Winner)

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest (Winner)

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer (Winner)

Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer (Winner)

Poor Things

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” — Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie

“It Never Went Away” — American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” — Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For” — Barbie (Winner)

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko (Winner)

Best Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Winner)

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol (Winner)

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom) (Winner)

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron (Winner)

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse