Oscars 2024: 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' wins award for Best Live Action Short Film

Los Angeles [US], March 11 : Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar' won the Best Live Action Short Film award at the Oscars 2024.

The film marks director Wes Anderson's first-ever Oscar win.

Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' is taking home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film!"

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1766996715180028246

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,' is a 39-minute film adapted from a 1977 short story by Roald Dahl.

Described as an "extremely faithful" adaptation of the tale from The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More, the pic centers on Sugar (Benedict Cumberbatch), a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling, as per Deadline.

Helmed by Wes Aderson, the film also stars Ralph Fiennes who plays Dahl, and Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley and Richard Ayoade. Anderson, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson are the producers.

The Oscars 2024 are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor