OTT Alert: Madhuri Dixit’s Suspense Series ‘Mrs Deshpande’ To Release on This Date

Bollywood’s iconic Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit is in the limelight for her upcoming web series “Mrs Deshpande,” where she will be seen portraying a serial killer for the very first time. The unconventional role has created strong buzz among viewers who are eager to watch her in a completely new and intense avatar. The series also features Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar and is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Two days ago, the first look of the show was unveiled, and now a new teaser has been released, further increasing curiosity around Madhuri’s transformation and the show’s thrilling premise.

In the latest teaser, Madhuri Dixit appears sitting at a table, slicing cucumbers and carrots while humming the popular song “Bhooli Si Surat.” Suddenly, a radio bulletin is heard stating: “Despite eight murders in the ongoing case, the accused remains unidentified. Police investigation continues.” Madhuri then gives a shrewd, chilling expression accompanied by a mysterious smile before casually returning to her humming. The unsettling portrayal has caught the attention of viewers, who are intrigued by the psychological depth of her character and the dark secrets hinted at through her body language.

Following the teaser launch, anticipation for the series has risen sharply as fans look forward to seeing Madhuri Dixit in a never-before-seen murderous avatar. Along with the teaser, the makers have officially announced that “Mrs Deshpande” will premiere on Hotstar on December 19. Hotstar promoted it with the caption “From killer smile to killer’s smile,” signifying how the audience that once admired Madhuri’s charming smile will now experience its dangerous edge. The series also stars Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Deeksha Juneja and Pradeep Velankar, making it a highly promising thriller with a powerful ensemble cast.