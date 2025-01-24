OTT Releases This Week: Hisaab Barabar, Barroz, Sweet Dreams & More – Top Picks for Your Weekend Watchlist

This week brings an exciting lineup of films and shows across various platforms. From thrilling dramas like Hisaab Barabar and The Night Agent, Season 2, to heartwarming romantic comedies like Sweet Dreams, there’s something for everyone.

Here are the key releases:

Hisaab Barabar

This satirical thriller explores financial fraud through the eyes of a railway ticket collector who uncovers an embezzlement scandal involving a cunning banker. The story follows his journey as an unlikely whistleblower.

Cast: R. Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Raaz, Neena Gupta, Saurabh Shukla

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Release Date: January 24

Sweet Dreams

A heartwarming romantic comedy about two strangers who mysteriously share surreal dreams, leading to unexpected emotions in their real lives.

Cast: Amol Parashar, Mithila Palkar, Seema Pahwa, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 24

The Night Agent, Season 2

The popular Netflix series returns with its second season. Based on Matthew Quirk’s novel, it follows an FBI agent in the White House basement, whose life changes when a dormant emergency line suddenly rings.

Cast: Peter Sutherland, Amanda Warren, Luciane Buchanan, Brittany Snow, Arienne Mandi, Hong Chau

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 23

Blink Twice

Zoë Kravitz makes her directorial debut with this stylish thriller about a tech mogul who takes a group of friends to a private island, where strange events unfold.

Cast: Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (₹119 rental)

Release Date: Now Streaming

Razakar

This Telugu film delves into a sensitive chapter of Indian history, showcasing the alleged brutalities during Hyderabad’s princely state era and the bravery of those who resisted.

Cast: Bobby Simha, Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, Tej Sapru as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Where to Watch: Aha

Release Date: January 24

Barroz

Mohanlal’s directorial debut is a fantasy action adventure about a 400-year-old guardian of Vasco da Gama's treasure who awaits the true heir. It is among the most expensive Malayalam films ever made.

Cast: Mohanlal, Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho, Tuhin Menon

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 22

Languages: Available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. Hindi release to follow later.

This week’s releases promise a mix of drama, thrills, and heartfelt stories for audiences across platforms.