OTT Releases This Week: Hisaab Barabar, Barroz, Sweet Dreams & More – Top Picks for Your Weekend Watchlist
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 24, 2025 06:19 PM2025-01-24T18:19:57+5:302025-01-24T18:22:32+5:30
This week brings an exciting lineup of films and shows across various platforms. From thrilling dramas like Hisaab Barabar and The Night Agent, Season 2, to heartwarming romantic comedies like Sweet Dreams, there’s something for everyone.
Here are the key releases:
- Hisaab Barabar
This satirical thriller explores financial fraud through the eyes of a railway ticket collector who uncovers an embezzlement scandal involving a cunning banker. The story follows his journey as an unlikely whistleblower.
Cast: R. Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Raaz, Neena Gupta, Saurabh Shukla
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Release Date: January 24
- Sweet Dreams
A heartwarming romantic comedy about two strangers who mysteriously share surreal dreams, leading to unexpected emotions in their real lives.
Cast: Amol Parashar, Mithila Palkar, Seema Pahwa, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: January 24
- The Night Agent, Season 2
The popular Netflix series returns with its second season. Based on Matthew Quirk’s novel, it follows an FBI agent in the White House basement, whose life changes when a dormant emergency line suddenly rings.
Cast: Peter Sutherland, Amanda Warren, Luciane Buchanan, Brittany Snow, Arienne Mandi, Hong Chau
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 23
- Blink Twice
Zoë Kravitz makes her directorial debut with this stylish thriller about a tech mogul who takes a group of friends to a private island, where strange events unfold.
Cast: Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (₹119 rental)
Release Date: Now Streaming
- Razakar
This Telugu film delves into a sensitive chapter of Indian history, showcasing the alleged brutalities during Hyderabad’s princely state era and the bravery of those who resisted.
Cast: Bobby Simha, Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, Tej Sapru as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Where to Watch: Aha
Release Date: January 24
- Barroz
Mohanlal’s directorial debut is a fantasy action adventure about a 400-year-old guardian of Vasco da Gama's treasure who awaits the true heir. It is among the most expensive Malayalam films ever made.
Cast: Mohanlal, Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho, Tuhin Menon
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: January 22
Languages: Available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. Hindi release to follow later.
This week's releases promise a mix of drama, thrills, and heartfelt stories for audiences across platforms.