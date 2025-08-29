OTT Releases This Week: Metro in Dino, Kingdom, Thunderbolts, Half CA S2 and More - New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (Aug 25- Aug 31): This weekend, viewers can enjoy a variety of shows and movies across popular OTT platforms. From romance to action, audiences can find fresh content to watch at home. Popular titles like Metro In Dino, Songs of Paradise, Half CA, and the new season of My Life with the Walter Boys are set to release. Fans can explore drama, thriller, musical stories, and superhero adventures. The lineup offers something for every mood and interest.

Metro In Dino |Netflix |August 29

This romance-drama directed by Anurag Basu follows four couples in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. The film explores love, commitment, and challenges across different age groups.

Cast: Aaditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan

Metro… In Dino Trailer

Kingdom | Netflix | August 27

This Telugu spy thriller stars Vijay Deverakonda as a constable searching for his missing brother. The mission leads him into a dangerous smuggling cartel in Sri Lanka.

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rukmini Vasanth, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse

Kingdom Trailer

Thunderbolts* The New Avengers | JioHotstar | August 27

A Marvel superhero film directed by Jake Schreier. A team of antiheroes discovers their mission is a trap. They must work together to survive and face betrayal.

Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell

Thunderbolts* Trailer

Songs of Paradise | Prime Video | August 25

A musical drama inspired by Padma Shree awardee Raj Begum. The story highlights the life of Kashmir’s first female singer and her influence on future musicians.

Cast: Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina

Songs of Paradise Trailer

Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham | SonyLIV | August 29

A Malayalam dark comedy about five people from a Thiruvananthapuram slum. Their attempt to control the city’s floral mafia leads to chaos and conflict.

Cast: Sanju Sivaram, Darshana Rajendran, Jagadish, Indrans, Zarin Shihab

Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham Trailer

Rambo in Love | JioHotstar | August 29

This lighthearted drama follows a struggling entrepreneur whose new investor turns out to be his ex-girlfriend. The series explores workplace dynamics and past relationships.

Cast: Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta, Kavya Kashetti, Achuth Nandha, Bhargav, Pavan Yatagani

Rambo in Love Trailer

Half CA Season 2 | Amazon MX Player | August 27

The new season follows Archie and Neeraj as they face challenges in their professional and personal lives. Archie balances articleship and exams, while Neeraj takes his final chance to succeed.

Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani, Aishwarya Ojha

Half CA Season 2 Trailer

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 | Netflix | August 28

Jackie navigates her feelings for Alex, her relationship with Cole, and complications from new characters. The season promises drama and romance.

Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Johny Link, Corey Fogelmanis

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 Trailer

Karate Kid: Legends | Netflix | August 30

After a family tragedy in Beijing, Li Fong moves to New York. He begins martial arts training under Mr. Han and Daniel LaRasso to face challenges and compete in a championship.

Cast: Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson

Karate Kid: Legends Trailer