OTT Releases This Week: Pattth, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Jaat, Stolen and More; New Web Series and Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (June 2-7): The first week of June 2025 brings a variety of new films and web series to leading OTT platforms. Audiences can expect a wide range of genres including comedy, thriller, drama and mystery. Titles such as Bhool Chuk Maaf, Jaat, Stolen and Chhal Kapat headline the week’s releases. Streaming on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Hulu, and Manorama Max, these stories aim to offer fresh content and engaging performances in multiple languages.

Here are the top picks for you:

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ | Amazon Prime Video | Hindi | Comedy | June 6

Directed by Karan Sharma, this film follows Ranjan Tiwari from Varanasi, who dreams of marrying his love Titli. Her father wants a groom with a government job. To prove himself, Ranjan seeks such a job, but during the Haldi ceremony, he gets trapped in a time loop. The story blends humour and emotion as he navigates this strange cycle and explores love and self-worth. Starring Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer

‘Jaat’ | Netflix | Hindi | Action Thriller | June 4

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda star in this story set in a coastal village ruled by a ruthless smuggler. When a mysterious man named Jaat arrives, he challenges the power structure. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film explores rebellion, justice and buried secrets.

Jaat Trailer

‘Stolen’ | Amazon Prime Video | Hindi | Social Thriller | June 4

This Karan Tejpal-directed film is based on a true story. Two urban brothers witness a baby kidnapping at a remote station. One of them decides to help the tribal mother despite the risks. With Abhishek Banerjee and Shubham Vardhan in key roles, the film highlights class divides and social justice.

Stolen Trailer

‘Chhal Kapat: The Deception’ | ZEE5 | Hindi | Mystery Thriller | June 6

Set during a destination wedding in Burhanpur, the series begins with a shocking death of a social media influencer. SP Devika Rathore investigates the case, unraveling jealousy and secrets among the guests. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and starring Shriya Pilgaonkar, the series explores hidden motives under a festive setting.

Chhal Kapat Trailer

‘The Survivors’ | Netflix | English | Drama Mystery Thriller | June 6

After a plane crash in a remote area, survivors must navigate nature and each other. As secrets surface, trust is tested. Directed by Ben C. Lucas and Cherie Nowlan, the series stars Charlie Vickers and Yerin Ha.

The Survivors Trailer

‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ | Hulu | English | Animated Action Sci-Fi | June 6

An elite team of operatives tracks deadly criminals across the world. In their latest mission, they face a ruthless adversary who challenges their sense of justice. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and Joshua Wassung, this film combines action, vengeance and moral conflict.

Predator: Killer of Killers Trailer

‘Pattth’ | Manorama Max | Malayalam | Drama | June 6

Directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, this film follows Unni, a travel vlogger in Kerala. When his grandmother sings a tribal Kenyan tune featured in his video, the story moves toward a cultural mystery that spans continents.

Pattth Trailer

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 | Netflix | English | Drama | June 5

The family drama returns with Georgia on trial for murder. Her children Ginny and Austin face public scrutiny. The series continues to explore complex relationships and emotional conflicts.

Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 Trailer

With a wide range of stories, this week's OTT releases offer something for every viewer — from gripping crime dramas to heartwarming journeys.