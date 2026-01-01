OTT Releases This Week: Stranger Things 5 Finale, Haq, Eko and More – New Movies & Web Series for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (Dec 29 - Jan 4): As the new year begins, streaming platforms are ready with a fresh lineup of films and series. This week offers something for everyone, from intense thrillers to heartfelt dramas and romantic tales. Here’s a look at the major releases:

Stranger Things 5: The Finale

January 1, 2026 | Netflix | Sci-Fi, Thriller

The final season returns with the gang facing Vecna. The mystery of the Upside Down reaches its conclusion, and each character experiences major twists.

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo

Haq

January 2, 2026 | Netflix | Courtroom Drama

Directed by Suparn Verma, Haq is based on the landmark Shah Bano case. The film explores the legal fight for maintenance rights for Muslim women after divorce and the national debate it sparked in 1980s India.

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam, Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain

Eko

December 31, 2025 | Netflix | Mystery, Thriller

Written by Bahul Ramesh, this Malayalam thriller follows the disappearance of a dog breeder in the hills of Kaattukunnu. Secrets and shocking revelations emerge as friends and strangers gather at his home, exploring loyalty, past events and a rare breed of dogs.

Cast: Narain, Sandeep Pradeep, Sim Zhi Fei, Ashokan, Binu Pappu

LBW: Love Beyond Wicket

January 1, 2026 | JioHotstar | Sports, Drama

This sports drama series follows Rangan, a former cricketer, who coaches a team of underdogs. As the team starts winning, relationships develop between the coach and players, showing growth both on and off the field.

Cast: Vikranth, Niyathi Kadambi, Theni Murugan, Vishwa Mithran, Nikhil Nair

Mowgli (2025)

January 1, 2026 | ETV Win | Romance, Action

Directed by Sandeep Raj, the film tells the story of an orphan working in the film industry. He falls in love with a deaf-mute dancer, but misunderstandings created by a producer and a cop threaten their relationship.

Cast: Bandi Saroj Kumar, Mounika, Roshan Kanakala, Sakshi Mhadholkar

Kumki 2

January 3, 2026 | Amazon Prime Video | Drama

Kumki 2 tells the story of a boy who rescues a baby elephant. Years later, he returns to find the elephant sold to poachers. The film explores ritual sacrifices and his fight to reunite with the elephant.

Cast: Andrews, Arjun Das, Suzane George, Adithi Menon

Ithiri Neram

December 31, 2025 | Sun NXT | Romance, Comedy

This light-hearted film follows two college sweethearts who reunite after eight years. Through candid conversations, they confront unresolved feelings and make emotional choices.

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Zarin Shihab, Nandhu, Jeo Baby

The Good Doctor Season 7

January 1, 2026 | Netflix | Medical, Drama

Created by David Shore, the series follows Dr. Shaun Murphy as he treats complex medical cases while managing challenges at work. The season promises intense medical drama and personal struggles.

Cast: Freddie Highmore, Richard Chiff, Hill Harper

Runaway

January 1, 2026 | Netflix | Mystery, Drama

Based on a novel by Harlan Coben, the British series follows Simon as his daughter disappears. His search leads him into the underworld and a series of violent events.

Cast: James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Ellie Henry