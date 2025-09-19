OTT Releases This Week: The Bads of Bollywood, The Trial Season 2, Article 370, Sinners and More – New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 15 - Sept 21): This week, viewers on OTT platforms have a range of exciting new releases to stream. From gripping dramas to edge-of-the-seat thrillers, chilling horror, and lighthearted comedy, there is something for every audience. Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut with The Bads of Bollywood, while Kajol returns in the second season of The Trial. Other notable releases include political drama Article 370, suspense thriller Two Men, and the long-awaited second season of Gen V. Fans can also catch horror offerings like Sinners and the animated Haunted Hotel. The week promises packed entertainment across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Manorama Max.

The Bads of Bollywood | Netflix | September 18, 2025

Created by Aryan Khan, this drama series follows a young man and his friends trying to make it in the film industry. They face uncertainty and chaos and must overcome major challenges to succeed. The cast includes Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol and Mona Singh.

The Bads of Bollywood Trailer

The Trial Season 2 | JioHotstar | September 19, 2025

Kajol returns as lawyer Noyonika, facing complex cases that challenge her skills and identity. She must protect her profession and legal firm while confronting her past. The series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey.

The Trial Season 2 Trailer

Article 370 | Zee5 | September 19, 2025

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, this political drama follows NIA agent Zooni Haksar, played by Yami Gautam. She is tasked with combating terrorism and separatism in Kashmir under the guidance of PMO official Rajeshwari Swaminathan. Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and Mohan Agashe also feature.

Article 370 Trailer

Two Men | Manorama Max | September 19, 2025

This suspense thriller follows a driver, Abukka, and businessman Sanjay on a desert road during Bakrid. Sanjay’s behavior turns their journey into a nightmare. The cast includes Irshad Ali, M.A. Nishad, Donny Darwin, Arfaz Iqbal, Kailash, and Lenaa.

Two Men Trailer

Gen V Season 2 | Amazon Prime Video | September 17, 2025

After a three-year wait, the new season of Gen V is streaming. The story focuses on the leadership of the new Dean at Godolkin University, promoting Supes over humans. The season promises drama and thrill. Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, Maddie Phillips, and Hamish Linklater star.

Gen V Season 2 Trailer

Sinners | JioHotstar | September 18, 2025

Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers who return home to start afresh. However, a dark force complicates their lives. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the horror film also stars Miles Caton, Saul Williams, Jack O’Connell, and Dave Maldonado.

Sinners Trailer

Haunted Hotel | Netflix | September 19, 2025

This animated horror series follows Catherine, a single mother who runs a haunted hotel. The ghost of her late brother appears with unusual business advice. The series mixes comedy with supernatural horror. Skyler Gisondo, Will Forte, and Jimmi Simpson star.

Haunted Hotel Trailer

Viewers have a wide range of new releases to enjoy this week on OTT platforms.