OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salaakar, Mickey 17, Arabia Kadali & More - New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (August 04 - August 10): A fresh lineup of films and series is now streaming on JioHotstar, ZEE5, Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. The releases include thrillers, political dramas, survival tales and comedies. Viewers can choose from titles such as Salakaar, Wednesday Season 2, The Pickup, Mickey 17, Arabia Kadali and more.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 | August 7, 2025 | Netflix

Wednesday Addams faces a new supernatural mystery at Nevermore Academy. A serial killer stalks the school as her psychic powers grow darker. The arrival of her brother Pugsley adds to the tension.

Salaakar | JioHotstar | August 8, 2025

Inspired by real events, the story follows Adhir, a spymaster who once stopped a nuclear crisis planned by Pakistan. Years later, now serving as India’s National Security Advisor, he faces new threats from old enemies. Naveen Kasturia plays the lead role.

Mayasabha | SonyLIV | August 8, 2025

This political drama is set in Andhra Pradesh during the 1990s. It follows two friends who become political rivals, shaping the state’s power struggles. The cast includes Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao, Nassar, Divya Dutta and Sai Kumar.

Stolen: Heist of the Century | Netflix | August 8, 2025

A documentary inspired by the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist. It recounts how skilled robbers carried out one of the largest and most daring thefts in history.

Arabia Kadali | August 8, 2025 | Prime Video

Satya Dev and Anandhi star in this drama about fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who are captured in foreign waters. They face both allies and deadly enemies in an unfamiliar land.

Maaman | August 8, 2025 | ZEE5

Directed by Prashant Pandiyan, the Tamil drama stars Rajkiran, Swasika and Master Prageeth Sivan. It tells the story of Inba, whose bond with his nephew creates tension in his marriage.

Oho Enthan Baby | August 8, 2025 | Netflix

Starring Rudra, Vishnu Vishal and Mithila Palkar, this romantic drama follows an aspiring filmmaker who tries to turn heartbreak into a movie, only to question both his ending and his reality.

Love Hurts | August 7, 2025 | JioHotstar

Marvin Gable, a former hitman turned realtor, sees his quiet life disrupted when his old partner returns. His crime-lord brother also reappears, turning an open house into chaos. Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose and Daniel Wu star in the film.

Mickey 17 | August 7, 2025 | Platform: Prime Video

Directed by Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho, this sci-fi film stars Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, an employee whose job requires him to die and be replaced by a clone.

Platonic Season 2 | August 6, 2025 |Apple TV+

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne return as Will and Sylvia. As they try to rebuild their careers and personal lives, a string of poor decisions disrupts their relationships and social circles.

The Pickup | August 6, 2025 | Amazon Prime Video

When a routine cash pickup turns into a hostage crisis, two mismatched armoured truck drivers are caught in a dangerous heist planned by ruthless criminals. Starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria and Marshawn Lynch, the film blends action with humour.