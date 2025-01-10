"Our culture is our soft power," says Ranveer Brar at PBD Convention

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 10 : Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar participated in the third day of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention on Friday and shared his thoughts on the initiative, calling it a powerful way to bring the Indian diaspora together.

Speaking to ANI, Brar spoke about the deep roots of Indian culture as a form of 'soft power'.

"I always say that India is the whole world, and the world is a vast India," he said.

"At a time when we are talking about soft power, and even our Prime Minister talks about it, our culture and its deep, ancient roots are our soft power. It makes us think that the whole world is a big India that needs to come together. Initiatives like this help people discover cultural nuances and unite, including through food," Brar added.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor also participated at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Wednesday, and praised the initiative calling it a "masterstroke."

"35 million Indian diaspora bringing India together and taking India forward is a partnership made in heaven. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is masterstroke. Request to all people of Indian origin staying outside of India- 'India sits in your hearts, make your heart grow," Kapoor said.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated an exhibition as part of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat". A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

