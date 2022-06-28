Overwhelmed Alia Bhatt shares pic with Ranbir Kapoor, after pregnancy announcement

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Monday via an Instagram post. Right from her fans to top Bollywood celebrities, everyone poured in best wishes for Alia and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. On Tuesday, Alia thanked everyone on Instagram Stories for all the love she received after her big announcement.

Sharing a picture of herself with Ranbir from their wedding festivities, she wrote, “Overwhelmed with all the love. I have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is , it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment of our lives with all the love and blessings. Thank you to every single one of you." In the photo shared by Alia, the couple is seen with folded hands with showers of flowers on them.Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram, by sharing picture of herself and Ranbir from their sonography session. She captioned it “Our baby ….. coming soon.”Alia and Ranbir had been dating for five years before they tied the knot on April 14 this year.

