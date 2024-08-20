"Overwhelmed and deeply touched by the incredible love...": Kartik Aaryan on 'Chandu Champion'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Overwhelmed by the love and admiration for his film 'Chandu Champion' worldwide, actor Kartik Aaryan penned a gratitude note.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared a poster along with a note.

The note read, "Overwhelmed and deeply touched by the incredible love and respect you continue to show for #ChanduChampion. It's truly heartwarming to see the passion and admiration for this film spreading now on OTT worldwide. The awe-inspiring journey of Mr Murlikant Petkar is reaching hearts across the globe now with #PrimeVideo and I couldn't be more grateful for that. Your DMs and appreciation mean everything to me and the entire Chandu Champion team. Thank you for making this journey so special. Let's keep the Champion spirit alive!."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Keep making all of us PROUD."

Another user commented, "Well desrvd , many many more to follow Champion, heartiesttttt congratulatnssss."

Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character.

Meanwhile, Kartik has wrapped up shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik.

The film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

Aside from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects include 'Captain India'.

