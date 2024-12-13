P. Balachandrakumar Passes Away: Filmmaker and Key Witness In Kerala Actress Assault Case Dies

Malayalam director P Balachandrakumar, a key witness in the 2017 actress assault case, passed away due to illness. He was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at a private hospital in Chengannur. The 62-year-old filmmaker had been battling kidney-related health issues for a long time, receiving extensive treatments. His condition worsened after multiple cardiac arrests, complicating his recovery. Despite his health struggles, Balachandrakumar consistently attended court proceedings related to the assault case. He directed the Malayalam film 'Cowboy,' featuring Asif Ali, Khushbu Sundar, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Bala. He is survived by his wife, Sheeba, who had recently sought financial aid to cover his rising medical expenses.

Once a close associate of actor Dileep, Balachandrakumar's testimonies brought significant revelations in the actress assault case. He claimed Dileep had close ties with the prime accused, Pulsar Suni, and possessed incriminating visuals of the assault. He also alleged that Dileep conspired to threaten and eliminate the officials investigating the case, prompting further legal action against Dileep and his associates.