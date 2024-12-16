'Paatal Lok' Season 2 Teaser Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Set to Thrill Fans Again (Watch Video)

The first season of Amazon Prime's 'Paatal Lok' was a hit, and due to its strong fanbase, the makers have announced a second season. The trailer for the new season, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, has recently been released. The first season, available in Hindi, premiered in 2020, and the second season will soon be available on the OTT platform.

A day ago Jaideep Ahlawat lead hero of the series revealed the poster of the show and now makers have released the trailer which have built the anticipation among the fans.

This series if directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, the first season of the crime thriller was released in May 2020. Anushka Sharma produced it under the banner Clean Slate Filmz. The web series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Richa Chaturvedi in prominent role.

In the first season story revolves around inspector Haathi Ram Choudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat), who seems to be a disillusioned Delhi cop trying to solve a case. Haathi Ram was assigned to probe a high-profile conspiracy case involving the arrest of four individuals by the Delhi Police.

Season 2 of the web series is anticipated to delve into the dark underworld and its ties to power and corruption. The creators announced the season earlier this year and it will introduce new characters, including Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Anurag Arora.