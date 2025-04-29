Padmini Kolhapure opens up about her return to TV after 11 years

Mumbai, April 29 Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure is all set to make a grand return to television after 11 years, stepping into the powerful role of Rajmata in the historical drama “Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.”

The actress, who started her TV journey with Sony Entertainment Television, expressed her excitement about returning to the same channel. She shared that her role as Rajmata is not only special because of the character’s depth but also because it offers a unique and fulfilling challenge. Padmini described Rajmata as a character who embodies quiet strength, grace, and depth, making her portrayal both a tribute to strong women in history and a compelling on-screen presence.

Expressing her excitement on returning to television, Padmini Kolhapure shared, “Stepping into the world of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is incredibly special for me, not just because of the powerful role I’m playing, but also because it marks my return to television after almost 11 years. My journey on television began with Sony Entertainment Television, and now, after all these years, I’m returning to the same channel with a role that is both challenging and fulfilling.”

“When this role came to me, I felt an instant connection with the character of Rajmata. It’s rare to come across a role that carries such depth, grace, and quiet strength. She is not just a queen or a mother—she is the soul of the kingdom. Playing Rajmata feels like a tribute to all the strong women who have quietly shaped history from behind the scenes. Her bond with Prithviraj is beautiful—she’s his guide, his anchor, and his greatest influence. It’s an honour to bring such a powerful and nuanced character to life on screen, and I hope the audience connects with her journey as deeply as I have,” she added.

“Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan” is an epic historical drama that showcases the extraordinary journey of Prithviraj Chauhan, tracing his evolution from an innocent prince to a respected warrior king. The series will explore his early years, highlighting the obstacles, triumphs, and defining moments that shaped his legendary legacy.

Also starring Anuja Sathe, Ronit Roy, and Rumi Khan, the show is set to premiere soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

