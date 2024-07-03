Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor Set to Star in Romantic Comedy, Shooting Begins Soon: Reports

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, known for his roles in movies like "Khoobsurat" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil," was banned from working in India following the 2016 attack. The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution prohibiting collaboration with Pakistani talent, citing "security" and "patriotism" as reasons. This ban led to the shelving of several of Fawad's Bollywood projects, including films with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and even one alongside Salman Khan with Dharma Productions.

Now, after years, reports suggest that Fawad Khan will make his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor. According to sources, the shooting of the project will commence in London soon, with pre-production already finalized. Specific details about the project are being kept under wraps, as the producers want to maintain secrecy around their major casting coup.

This romantic comedy tells the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other unintentionally, with falling in love being an eventual byproduct of their electric connection. The project is set to go on floors in September this year and will wrap by November.

The Ban on Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan was banned from working in India after the 2016 attack, with the IMPPA citing security and patriotism as reasons for the ban. This decision halted several of his upcoming Bollywood projects. However, the Bombay High Court recently dismissed a petition seeking to continue the ban, ruling that it was "without any merit." The court observed that "patriotism is in devotion to country, not enmity towards another" and that the ban was a "retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity, and peace."

With the ban lifted, Fawad Khan and other Pakistani artists are now free to work in India again. It remains to be seen if his shelved projects will be revived and how his comeback to Bollywood will unfold.