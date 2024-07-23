Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan's New Web Series 'Barzakh' To Stream On this OTT Platform

Many movies and web series are released every week on OTT platforms, which now offer more content than the silver screen, television, and YouTube. At the beginning of July, several blockbuster movies and web series were released. This week, the audience will enjoy another feast of entertainment on OTT, with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's new web series 'Barzakh' now available.

Directed by Asim Abbasi, this web series also stars Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed alongside Fawad Khan. 'Barzakh' premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5 on July 19. Indian viewers can watch two episodes of this web series at a time, with new episodes airing every Tuesday and Friday at 8 PM on ZEE5. The title 'Barzakh' has intrigued many fans, leading them to wonder about its meaning. "Barzakh" translates to 'obstacle.'

Fawad Khan is a Pakistani actor, producer, and singer who has worked in many Bollywood films, including 'Khoobsurat,' 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' and 'Kapoor and Sons.' However, after protests against allowing Pakistani artists to work in India, Fawad stepped back from Hindi films. Now, he is set to make a comeback in Bollywood with his next project alongside actress Vaani Kapoor.