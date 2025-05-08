Pakistani Web Series, Songs, Films, Podcasts Ban in India on All Ott and Streaming Platforms

The Indian government has been taking strict steps against Pakistan after the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam. On the night of May 7, India attacked several terrorist camps in Pakistan and destroyed launch pads. Earlier, the Indian government had banned the social media accounts of several Pakistani celebrities in India. Now, taking another strict step, it has been decided to ban other digital entertainment content from Pakistan as well. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a regulation to OTT platforms and media streaming platforms, which states that with immediate effect, all types of entertainment content from Pakistan should be stopped in India. This means that all types of content made in Pakistan on OTT platforms, YouTube, and all types of audio streaming platforms have been banned in India.

What are the ministry's regulations?

The ministry has said in its guidelines that considering national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms, and third-party apps have been advised to immediately block web series, films, songs, podcasts, and other streaming media content made in Pakistan, which are available through subscription or any other means. The government has also mentioned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in the guidelines. It said that links between the Pakistani government and non-government elements have been found in many terrorist attacks in India. Recently, on April 22, 2025, terrorists attacked Pahalgam, in which several Indians, including a Nepali citizen, were killed. It also said that many people were injured in this incident.

India attacks terrorist camps

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India fired missiles on 9 terrorist camps in Pakistan on the night of May 7. About 100 people are reported to have been killed in this attack. Tensions between the two countries have further increased after this attack. Pakistan tried to attack many cities in India, which was thwarted by the Indian Army. After that, India continued Operation Sindoor and also destroyed Pakistan's missile defense system. India will continue to attack Pakistan in various ways from now on. However, the Indian government is taking care from time to time that no innocent person is killed in India's attack.