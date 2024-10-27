Palak Tiwari channels her inner swan as she soaks in festive fun

Mumbai, Oct 27 Actress Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, turned into a beautiful white swan as she shared a few glimpses of herself in a saree.

Palak took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself in an ivory shaded organza saree with scalloped borders. She completed her look with a choker and some bangles. For the make-up, she went for a subtle look. The daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari kept her hair open adding an extra oomph to the beautiful look.

The actress, who is reportedly dating Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim, captioned the post with a swan emoji.

Palak made her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” in 2023. The film, which is an action comedy, was a remake of the 2014 Tamil film “Veeram”. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar and Satish Kaushik.

She will next be seen in “The Virgin Tree”, a sci-fi horror-comedy film. It is directed by debutant Sidhaant Sachdev. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Aasif Khan and debutant Beyounic.

It was reported that Sanjay will be playing the role of a ghostbuster in an upcoming film, which he is set to co-produce as well.

Talking about Sanjay, he will soon be seen in the Kannada action film “KD – The Devil” directed by Prem. It also stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi. The music is composed by Arjun Janya, while the cinematography and editing were handled by William David and Srinivas P. Prabhu.

Talking about Shweta, she is best known for playing Prerna Sharma in the soap opera “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”.In 2010, she participated in “Bigg Boss 4” and emerged as the winner. Other reality shows to her credit include Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

