Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan caught kissing at Mumbai Club?

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has hit headlines once again, for her alleged love affair with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. While the two maintained that they are just good friends, a social media user claimed to have spotted Palak and Ibrahim getting intimate. Recently, a netizen claimed on social media that Palak and Ibrahim were allegedly cosy with each other at a club in Worli, Mumbai. The user claimed that the two had 'put up a show of PDA'. The comment read, "Last night she was partying at the same club as me …with Ibrahim Ali Khan and boy they put up a show of PDA …..👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨….honestly it was not even cool …have some dignity guys ….or get a room." This happened after a paparazzi shared a video of Palak from Mumbai airport.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan sparked dating rumours after they were snapped together. Later, they also attended a concert together in Mumbai. Last year, Palak had talked about her paparazzi video with Ibrahim in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. She said, "It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it." She had also talked about why she hid her face in the video, and said, "I have said that my mom keeps tracking me through pap pictures. That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out." On the work front, Palak made her B-town debut in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which released on April 21. She also has The Virgin Tree, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, as one of her upcoming projects. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan had assisted filmmaker Karan Johar on his upcoming Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. There are also reports of him making his acting debut with a Karan Johar film, but nothing has been announced as yet.